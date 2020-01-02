Evans, Russell
GREGORY | Russell Evans, 74, died Dec. 23, 2019.

Prayer services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the church. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery.

Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home of Gregory

