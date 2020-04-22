Evans, Zona Mae

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Zona Mae Evans, 90, passed away, Monday, April 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society–St. Martin Village in Rapid City.

Zona was born June 30, 1929 at Redfield, SD, to David and Edna (Shepherd) Hodgin. She moved to Butte, MT in 1948 with her parents George and Edna Harmon. Zona graduated from Butte High School in 1948. She also attended and graduated from Butte Business College in 1950.

Zona married Francis “Mickey” Evans on April 7, 1951 at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, TX. She worked in Federal Service for 30 plus years. Zona was still an active member and had been for 50 plus years of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She loved to travel, going to many places over the world during her years with Mickey in the Air Force, and also on personal journeys.

Zona was preceded in death by her spouse of 60 years, Mickey Evans, on January 5, 2012.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.

