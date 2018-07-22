Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Evelyn Merritt and Stewart Steele

RAPID CITY | Celebration of Life Services for Evelyn Merritt and Stewart Steele will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 27, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Their online guestbook and full obituaries are available at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Evelyn Merritt and Stewart Steele
