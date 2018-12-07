PIERRE | Todd Michael Everett, 50, passed away peacefully, with family present on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. "It is what it is, Mom!" was one of his favorite sayings, and seemed to cover his life as he enjoyed walking, rocks/geology, and his family/friends.
Todd was born on Jan. 23, 1968, in Rapid City to Joan and Larry Everett. He grew up in Hill City, later moving to Sturgis. He attended Sturgis High School and graduated in 1986. He worked for a few years, and in the 1990s, attended LATI to complete the Machinist Certification. He returned to the Black Hills for work, and resided there, enjoying their scenic beauty and trekking opportunities. In 2008, Todd moved to Pierre, working and enjoying the company of his family. For four years now, Todd has waged a valiant fight against cancer that in the end, took his life.
Grateful for sharing his life are his mother, Joan (Garry) Thompson; his sister, Tanya (Nanke Wiekert) Everett; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence (Larry) Everett; his grandparents, Doris and Dietrich Knobloch, Lorraine Heidepriem, Merle Everett; his uncles, Les Knobloch, Michael Everett, Terry Everett and Timothy Knobloch; and his cousin's children, Shane Everett and Jacob Knobloch.
A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at isburgfuneralchapels.com. Cards of condolence may be sent to Todd Everett's Family, PO Box 462, Pierre, SD 57501.
