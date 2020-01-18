Ewing, Ardath
WINNER | Ardath Ewing, 94, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Monday, Jan. 20, at the United Methodist Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the church. Burial will follow at the Winner City Cemetery. 

