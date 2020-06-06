Fakler, Mary Ann
Fakler, Mary Ann

RAPID CITY | Mary Ann Fakler, 84, died June 3, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, with a vigil at 7 pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. Christian funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

