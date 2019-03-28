RAPID CITY | Connie (Constance) Lea Fallat, 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Connie was born to Donald and Ruth Muckler on March 8, 1951, in Rapid City and grew up in Union Center. She was the oldest of five siblings and attended Sturgis Brown High School.
Connie met the love of her life, Jerry, on a blind date at Happy Chef, married him on May 2, 1981, and went on to raise six daughters.
She will be remembered for her servant’s heart, open door and listening ear. She was the caretaker and rock of her family. Often referred to as “Old Wise One”, family and friends frequently sought her wisdom and found comfort in their friendship with her.
Her love language was the giving of her time and talents. As a master seamstress, Connie took great pride in her work, but took even greater joy in the creations she made for her family, especially for her grandchildren. She was deeply committed to her church family and faithfully served on numerous committees over the years.
Connie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jerry (Jerome) Fallat; daughters, Lisa (Keith) Mauseth, Debbie (Larry) Olson, Cindy (Mike) Cole, Carrie Fallat (Jose Guerrero), Crista (Beau) Boerman, and Holly (BJ) Buehler; siblings, Susan Bartels, Jerry (Laura) Muckler, and Jim Muckler; 29 grandchildren, Cassandra, Brittany, Ashleigh, Mikayla, Alex, Aariana, Jade, Elias, Gavin, Mila, Colton, Jessica, Sydney, Alexis, Austin, Isaiah, Hali, Cameryn, Mya, Mara, Aiden, Cadence, Evan, Chloe, Cora, Everett, Sydney, Carly, and Landon; 10 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); numerous loving nephews and nieces; and special friends, Jilda & Mike Kava, Amelie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Muckler; her sister, Carol Muckler; and her granddaughter, Ashleigh Mauseth.
A Memorial Service celebrating Connie’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at First Baptist Church, 707 St. Patrick St.
Cards or flowers may be sent to the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.