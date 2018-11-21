Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Faye Regina Farnsworth, 89, died Nov. 7, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 24, at South Park United Church of Christ.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Farnsworth, Faye
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments