TUCSON, Ariz. | Janifer (Overpeck) Farquhar, 75, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care in Oro Valley.
Janifer Overpeck, daughter of Lem F. and Helen (Brewer) Overpeck, was born August 30, 1943, in Belle Fourche, SD. She was their second daughter, joining Gretchen, and followed by Lizabeth and Marylu.
Janifer grew up in a happy home, filled with love and warmth and unconditional support. Growing up, she loved riding horses and dancing. As a youngster she loved traveling with her dad, who was a trial lawyer, to some of his trials and learning about politics as her dad was elected South Dakota Lieutenant Governor. Janifer graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1961.
Janifer graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1965, with a BS in History. It was at the university that her passion for history and the study of all things historical bloomed, leading her to earn a master’s degree in History at Eastern Michigan University.
In 1966, Janifer moved to Ann Arbor, MI, to assume a teaching position. There she met her husband Grant. They were married August 22, 1967, in Belle Fourche. They welcomed two children to the family, Jeffrey Tyler and Sara Helen. Janifer loved her children deeply and totally. She was overjoyed with the birth of her grandchildren and would have so enjoyed watching them grow.
After several moves, she settled down in Plymouth, MN, where she taught Government and History. In her 25-year career as a teacher, she was dedicated to educating her students in the importance of understanding their past as well as its relevance to the present and their future. She cared deeply about impressing upon her students the basic principles of our constitution and the democracy it provides. She had high expectations for all her students regardless of their abilities, Janifer tried to encourage and teach every child she encountered.
Janifer was preceded in death by her parents, Lem and Helen; aunts, Hazel, Charyl and Emma; uncles, Bob and Bill; numerous cousins; and her mother- and father-in-law.
Those left with many cherished memories include her husband, Grant of Tucson; son, Jeffrey (Renata) Farquhar of Tucson; daughter, Sara (Jack) Dube of Sherman, CT; sisters, Gretchen (Jim) Haahr of Storm Lake, IA, Lizabeth (Mike) Manning of Spearfish, SD, and Marylu (Roger) Ledebuhr of Chanhassen, MN. Also surviving are grandchildren, Paige Dube, Owen Dube, Thomas Farquhar and Hannah Farquhar; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Fay Farquhar of Tucson. We will all miss this truly nice person with a pretty face and pleasant smile.
