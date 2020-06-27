× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Stephanie (Fyler) Farr passed away peacefully with family on June 23, 2020 at Monument Health Hospice House. She was 56 years old. She was born Nov. 16, 1963, in Winner to Charles and Patsy (Leat) Fyler. She grew up and spent most of her life in Rapid City.

She is survived by her father, Charles Fyler; her mother, Patsy Fyler; sister, Leslie (Steve) Marsh; nieces, Heather and Jessica Marsh; and her three children Jeremy, Callie, and Ryan Farr.

Stephanie was a compassionate person who strove to better the lives of others. She volunteered yearly to assist St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital with fundraisers and to raise awareness for childhood cancer. She never hesitated to assist her friends who were in need, and would offer help wherever she could.

She was an avid music fan, enjoying classic rock and country the most. She made annual trips to the Sturgis Rally and enjoyed many concerts there with her friends. She loved to bake, and would frequently bake dozens of pies that she would give to her family, friends, and coworkers. She also appreciated the beauty of the Black Hills, and spent many summers on camping trips with her children and their family dog.

Private services will be held on Saturday, July 11, at the Rapid City Labor Temple. A friends and family gathering will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the same location. For the health and safety of everyone involved, please follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

