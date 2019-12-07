{{featured_button_text}}

OGLALA | Michael Featherman, 33, died Dec. 3, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Dec 11
First Night Wake Service
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
12:00PM
Re-Creation Center
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
Dec 12
Second Night Wake Service
Thursday, December 12, 2019
2:00PM
Brother Rene Hall
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
Dec 13
Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
10:00AM
Brother Rene Hall
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
