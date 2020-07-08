Feickert, Ardella E.

RAPID CITY | Ardella E. (Schlepp) Feickert was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Java, SD, to John E. and Barbara Schlepp. She was united in marriage to Elmer Feickert of Hillsview, SD, on June 30, 1945. He, at that time, was serving in the U.S. Army. From this union, six loving children were born.
Ardella taught school in the rural area of Ipswich and Leola, SD. She worked at east side Family Thrift Center for a year, then was employed at SD School of Mines for 25 years when she retired.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed new food recipes. She also enjoyed collecting state spoons, watching her son, Quinten, drag race, and spending time with her family and friends.
Ardella, 92, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Fountain Springs Healthcare.
She is survived by her children, Quinten (Eileen) Feickert, Juel (Darrell) Farnsworth, and Cheri (Kevin) Kenyon; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; a sister; two brothers; and three sons.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the funeral chapel, with Pastor Warren Lahammer officiating. Committal services will be at 1 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
A memorial has been established.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.