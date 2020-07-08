Feickert, Ardella E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ardella E. (Schlepp) Feickert was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Java, SD, to John E. and Barbara Schlepp. She was united in marriage to Elmer Feickert of Hillsview, SD, on June 30, 1945. He, at that time, was serving in the U.S. Army. From this union, six loving children were born.

Ardella taught school in the rural area of Ipswich and Leola, SD. She worked at east side Family Thrift Center for a year, then was employed at SD School of Mines for 25 years when she retired.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed new food recipes. She also enjoyed collecting state spoons, watching her son, Quinten, drag race, and spending time with her family and friends.

Ardella, 92, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Fountain Springs Healthcare.

She is survived by her children, Quinten (Eileen) Feickert, Juel (Darrell) Farnsworth, and Cheri (Kevin) Kenyon; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; a sister; two brothers; and three sons.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.