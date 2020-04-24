Felix, Easton R.

RAPID CITY | Easton Reid Felix, age 2, made his journey into the spirit world with his loved ones by his side on April 18, 2020 at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls. He was brought into this world by Elizabeth Felix and Chance Crazy Bull on March 5, 2018.
Easton Reid was immediately the love of his Mama's life — her pride and joy! He had the most magical sparkle in his color-changing, hazel eyes. While his time here on Earth was short, he left an impact on everyone, with his irresistibly charming giggle and captivating smile, with the biggest dimples you have ever seen! Easton loved his Paw Patrol, especially Chase. He loved building with his Lego blocks, riding his bike, and pushing his little shopping cart, but he was the happiest when cuddling and reading books with his Mama! He was so helpful, innocent, sweet and loved giving hugs and kisses. Easton Reid truly was a little ray of sunshine whom everyone was drawn to. We will forever miss his lovable ways and know his spirit will live on in all of us for all of eternity.
Easton is survived by his parents Elizabeth Felix and Chance Crazy Bull of Rapid City; maternal grandmother Janice DuBray of Rapid City; maternal grandfather Joshua Felix Sr. of Ideal; paternal great-great-grandmother Karen LaRoche of Kennebec; maternal uncle Joshua Jr. and Jace (Fischer) Felix, cousins Jacoby and Avery Felix of Gillette, WY; paternal uncle Chuckie LaRoche of San Diego, CA; paternal aunts Melina Shields of Kennebec; and Tina K Shields of Eagle Butte; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmothers Mary Lou Peneaux and Patricia Eagle Star, Aunt Mona DuBray-Sharkey, paternal grandmother Jamie Crazy Bull, and other loved ones that have passed on.
Easton Reid's angel wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
A celebration of Easton's life will be announced at a later date.
