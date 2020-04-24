Felix, Easton R.

Easton Reid was immediately the love of his Mama's life — her pride and joy! He had the most magical sparkle in his color-changing, hazel eyes. While his time here on Earth was short, he left an impact on everyone, with his irresistibly charming giggle and captivating smile, with the biggest dimples you have ever seen! Easton loved his Paw Patrol, especially Chase. He loved building with his Lego blocks, riding his bike, and pushing his little shopping cart, but he was the happiest when cuddling and reading books with his Mama! He was so helpful, innocent, sweet and loved giving hugs and kisses. Easton Reid truly was a little ray of sunshine whom everyone was drawn to. We will forever miss his lovable ways and know his spirit will live on in all of us for all of eternity.