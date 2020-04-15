Ferguson, Clayton C.
SIOUX FALLS | Clayton Cargill Ferguson, 89, formerly of Rapid City, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Bethany Home in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lorraine Ferguson of Sioux Falls; seven children, Donald D. (Rhonda N.) Ferguson of Jamestown, ND, Rhonda S. Ferguson of Houston, TX, Linda L. (Howard) McDonald of Colorado Springs, CO, Robert C. Ferguson of Fargo, ND, Bonnie M. Winston of Sioux Falls, Samuel C. (Cami) Ferguson of Brandon, SD and Carol A. Ferguson of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Pinkerton of Aberdeen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bonnie Ferguson; sister, Dorothy Meloche; brother-in-law, Dick Pinkerton; and son-in-law, Wallace Dick.

Private funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. (CST) on Friday, April 17, at George Boom Funeral Home, with live streaming available. 

A more complete obituary is available at georgeboom.com.

