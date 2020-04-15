Ferguson, Clayton C.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lorraine Ferguson of Sioux Falls; seven children, Donald D. (Rhonda N.) Ferguson of Jamestown, ND, Rhonda S. Ferguson of Houston, TX, Linda L. (Howard) McDonald of Colorado Springs, CO, Robert C. Ferguson of Fargo, ND, Bonnie M. Winston of Sioux Falls, Samuel C. (Cami) Ferguson of Brandon, SD and Carol A. Ferguson of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Pinkerton of Aberdeen; and a host of other relatives and friends.