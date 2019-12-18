{{featured_button_text}}

NORRIS | Ed Ferguson, 69, died Dec. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. MDT on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Rush Funeral Chapel in Kadoka.

Services will be at 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Norris. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Norris.

