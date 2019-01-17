Try 1 month for 99¢

CUSTER | Virginia Ferguson, 89, died Jan. 15, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

