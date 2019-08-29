WALL | Stephen Charles Ferris, 57, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, following a 27-year battle with EHE.
He was born July 21, 1962 to Charles and Winifred (Renner) Ferris in Deadwood.
Steve's main goal in life was to get better for his two children, Andrew and Emily. They were always making plans for the future. He had a passion for working in his garden. Teasing his many nieces and nephews was his way of letting them know how much they meant to him. There is one thing his seven siblings are certain about — Steve is already fishing in Heaven!
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Wall.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home.
