{{featured_button_text}}

WALL | Steve Ferris, 57, died Aug. 23, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31, at the United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Rush Funeral Home 

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Ferris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments