Fetzer, Elsa

DE SMET | Elsa Fetzer, 93, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. A private family service is scheduled for May 1, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Mark) Harris, De Smet, and Theresa Nordin, Piedmont; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin D. Fetzer; and her son, Edwin R. Fetzer.

Osthus Funeral Home

