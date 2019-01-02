Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Gladys P. Fetzer, 94, died Dec. 30, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Fetzer, Gladys P.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments