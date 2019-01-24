Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Lucille Rose “Tiny” Fewel, 93, died Jan. 20, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30, at First United Methodist Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Fewel, Lucille 'Tiny'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments