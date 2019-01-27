RAPID CITY | Lucille Rose “Tiny” Fewel, 93, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Regional Health Home+ Hospice House.
Lucille Rose Presho, daughter of William and Caroline (Young) Presho, was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Winner. On July 3, 1944, Tiny married Mack M. Fewel in Rapid City. Besides being a mother to their two boys, Robert and Rick, she worked as a chicken sexer, managed Crown Gallery in Baken Park for 18 years, and then managed Chapters Book Store in Baken Park.
Tiny was a member of the Elks Lodge Does, a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and a member of several card groups, including bridge. She loved dogs, especially Westies and also loved NFL football. The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs were her favorite teams.
Tiny is survived by her son, Bob, and his wife, Pat, of Rapid City; granddaughter, Jennifer (Tim) Snarr and two great-granddaughters, Grace and Felicity, all of Topeka, KS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack; son, Rick; both parents; her sisters; and brother.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City St.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.
