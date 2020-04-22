Fidler, Nadine L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Nadine Lena Miller Fidler, 90, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Born August 17, 1929 in McCook, ND, to Charles Jr. and Francis (Shook) Miller, she attended school in McCook graduating in 1946. In 1948, Nadine earned her associate’s in Arts from McCook Junior College. She married Raymond H. Fidler on Oct. 22, 1950 at the Memorial Methodist Church in McCook. In 1955, she and Ray moved to Spearfish to start their own funeral business, establishing the Fidler Funeral Home.

Nadine was a talented and accomplished vocalist and pianist and shared her joy of music with her church, United Church of Christ, serving as choir director, organist, and soloist for worship, weddings and funerals for decades.

Nadine was a 60-year member of Queen City Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Spearfish and held dual membership in Electa Chapter in Sundance. She held many offices and served as worthy matron several times. At the state level she served as worthy grand matron in 1997-1998.