HOT SPRINGS | Helen M. Field, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home.
Helen was born March 21, 1924, to John and Sadie York in Parker, SD. She attended school in Hetland, SD, and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Field on March 12, 1946.
Helen is survived by her children, Susan (Ken) Haden, Hot Springs, Barry (Carol) Field, Hot Springs, and Jef Field, Fremont, NE; and her grandchildren, Scott (Denise) Haden, Hot Springs, Shelly (John) O’Conner, Elizabeth, CO, Erick (Heather) Field, Grand Junction, CO, Kristi (Darren) Kuhn, Dayton, MN, and Baylee and Barry Field, Fremont, NE. Helen was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.