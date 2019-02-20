Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | Helen M. Field, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home.

Helen was born March 21, 1924, to John and Sadie York in Parker, SD. She attended school in Hetland, SD, and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Field on March 12, 1946.

Helen is survived by her children, Susan (Ken) Haden, Hot Springs, Barry (Carol) Field, Hot Springs, and Jef Field, Fremont, NE; and her grandchildren, Scott (Denise) Haden, Hot Springs, Shelly (John) O’Conner, Elizabeth, CO, Erick (Heather) Field, Grand Junction, CO, Kristi (Darren) Kuhn, Dayton, MN, and Baylee and Barry Field, Fremont, NE. Helen was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Field, Helen M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments