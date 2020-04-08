Fineran, Camilla L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Camilla L. Goldman Fineran, 102, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at a local health care facility.

Camilla was born Feb. 16, 1918 in Madison, SD, to Lawrence & Mary (Janssen) O’Connell.

She graduated from Orland Consolidated School in 1936 and went on to attend SDSU in Brookings, receiving a BS Degree in 1940.

She taught Home Economics for several years, and when World War II broke out she taught International Morse Code at the Sioux Falls Airbase. In 1944 she joined the Red Cross and served overseas in England and Germany. She married Joe Goldman in 1947. They resided in Madison until 1953. They then moved to Rapid City and opened the Robbinsdale Drug store. She spent 14 years as an interviewer for the SD Job Service and retired in 1981.

Joe preceded her in death in 1989. She was married to Roland Fineran in 1991 and he preceded her in death in 1998. She is also preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers, Thomas, Andrew, Lawrence, Matt, Jim, Robert, Jerome and Pat; and three sisters, Vera Clancy, Mary Hughes, and Eileen Simpson. Camilla is survived by several nieces and nephews, stepdaughter, Wanda Soper and two step grandsons, Steve and Chuck Soper.