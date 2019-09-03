{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert L. Finkbeiner, 84, died Sept. 1, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Kirk Funeral Home

Events

Sep 4
Graveside Service
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
1:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
