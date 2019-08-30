{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Nina Finn, 89, died Aug. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., with prayer services at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, at the United Church.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at the Midland Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home 

