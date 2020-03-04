Fischer, Carol

RAPID CITY | Carol Fischer, 76, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Monument Health Home Hospice House.

Carol Lee was born on Dec. 18, 1943 to Marvin and Leona (Locke) Lee in Modesto, CA. She was raised in Berkeley, CA, graduating from Berkeley High School in 1962. Carol continued her education at Stewardess School in Chicago, IL, and became a flight attendant with United Airlines for 10 years.

In 1974, Carol married John Downs in Las Vegas, NV, and the couple moved to Sioux Falls. To this union the couple were blessed with two sons, Anthony and Randall. On June 12, 1992, Carol was united in marriage to Fred Fischer in Sioux Falls. Fred died in 2010.

Following her retirement with United Airlines, Carol worked in Real Estate for a while, then went into retail. She worked at Dayton’s and Marshall Fields until she retired in 2004.

Carol was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. She enjoyed tennis, knitting, stamping and her pets — “Mr. Maxwell” her dog and her two cats.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, Dr. Anthony (Kori) Downs and Randall (Amie) Downs; grandsons, Evan Wilson and Turner McVey; granddaughters, Sophie Claire Downs, Lauren Mae Downs and Ainsley Rae McVey; and Carol's brother, Arlen Lee.