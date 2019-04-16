{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Julie Ann Fischer, 45, died April 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 18 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 19 at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

