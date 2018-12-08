PIERRE | Mary Jean (Brown) Fischer passed away on Oct. 26, 2018, following a battle with cancer. She died early in the morning surrounded by loved ones in Fargo, ND.
Mary was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Crookston, NE, to Carl and Frances Brown and grew up on a farm in Todd County, SD. She married Norman Louis Fischer on Dec. 26, 1953, in Valentine, NE. They lived in both Rapid City, SD, and Pierre, SD.
Mary is survived by her husband, Norman, of Pierre; her children, Vicki, Steve, Barb (and Jeff Madison) and Dan (and Jennie); 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Willis and Marvin (Brown); and sister, Mildred (Grooms).
Mary will be interred in Valentine, NE, this summer when her family will hold a service of remembrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.