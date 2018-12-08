Try 1 month for 99¢

PIERRE | Mary Jean (Brown) Fischer passed away on Oct. 26, 2018, following a battle with cancer. She died early in the morning surrounded by loved ones in Fargo, ND.

Mary was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Crookston, NE, to Carl and Frances Brown and grew up on a farm in Todd County, SD. She married Norman Louis Fischer on Dec. 26, 1953, in Valentine, NE. They lived in both Rapid City, SD, and Pierre, SD.

Mary is survived by her husband, Norman, of Pierre; her children, Vicki, Steve, Barb (and Jeff Madison) and Dan (and Jennie); 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Willis and Marvin (Brown); and sister, Mildred (Grooms).

Mary will be interred in Valentine, NE, this summer when her family will hold a service of remembrance.

Celebrate
the life of: Fischer, Mary J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments