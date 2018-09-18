Subscribe for 33¢ / day

STURGIS | Ronald Reuben Fischer, 77, died Sept. 13, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.

