RAPID CITY | Sherry L. Fischer passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at home in the presence of her loving husband Brad and caregiver Terese. She was born on Feb. 23, in Bloomsburg, PA.
Sherry was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and faced her foe with grace, courage, and dignity. She was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Although the time we had together was not enough, we celebrate the fact that Sherry is at peace with her creator.
Sherry, in her home, and profession never stopped teaching and learning. Her servant heart complimented her active spirit and that feisty side that those who knew her loved. In her finest role, Sherry created magical memories for all those who loved her and her life inspires us to love deeply, serve others, and live fully.
Sherry loved to crochet, bake, play cards, and finish the morning crossword, as well as music of all kinds, with a particular fondness for Elvis.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Sherry are her father, Jack Artley; her brothers, Butch and Vince Artley; and mother-in-law, Marilyn Fischer. Loved ones that will miss Sherry until they meet again are her husband, Brad Fischer; her mother, Selma Artley; her sons, Victor (Anissa), Raymond (Kelly) and Ike; brother, Vaughn Artley; father-in-law, Robert Fischer; and brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Carol Fischer.
The family would like to thank the Rapid City Regional Home Hospice Care Staff and I am especially grateful to Sherry’s four living angels here on earth, her amazing caregivers who gave unconditional love and support so that we could fulfill Sherry’s wishes of staying at home. Nancy, Cheryl, Inez and Terese, you are all very special women who I will never be able to thank enough.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date in Indiana.
