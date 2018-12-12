RAPID CITY | Thomas Edward Fischer, 26, formerly of Garretson, died on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at home.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Roschelle Fischer of Rapid City; three children, Sihlas, Teryn and Torre Fischer; his father, Charles A. Fischer; his mother, Carol (Steven) Fox; two brothers, Matthew Fischer and Rilyn Fox; grandparents, Lillian Fischer, Priscilla Meyer, Eddie and Mavis Goehring, Tom and Elaine Fox and Marge Anderson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 14, at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home.
A more complete obituary is available at georgeboom.com.
