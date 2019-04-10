RAPID CITY | Charles "Fred" Fisher was born May 18, 1936, in Chadron, NE, and passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, in Rapid City.
Fred was the oldest son of Charles A. and Meredith (Ammons) Fisher. He graduated from Chadron High School and completed his undergraduate degree from Chadron State College. Fred went on to study law at the University of Nebraska Law School, graduating in 1961. He was a third generation lawyer in Chadron.
Fred married Helen Nixon, the mother of his children. In December 1977, he married Delores Taylor Ferguson, they were the family of "Eight is Enough" as they raised and educated eight children of their extended family. They joined their families and enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Fred was active coaching youth activities, serving as the Assistant Chief of the Chadron Volunteer Department, as the City and County Attorney and as a District County Judge of Western Nebraska. He was a member of the Nebraska Bar Association, Exalted Ruler of the Fraternal Order of Elks, National Board of Little Britches Rodeo and the National High School Rodeo Association and an active supporter of the Chadron State College Rodeo Team. Fred enjoyed hunting, playing cards and he was a Big Red Fan, though his work completed him.
After serving many years in the Nebraska Justice System, Fred and Delores established Fisher Beverage Company in 1987 in Rapid City and made Rapid City their home. Fred served as president of the SD State Beer Wholesalers and the Rocky Mountain Beer Wholesalers and was a member of the National Beer Wholesalers Association. They were pioneers in Deadwood gaming having owned the Good Time Novelty Company and Jackpot Charley's Casino on the opening day of gambling in 1989.
They spent winters in Surprise, AZ, and enjoyed being members of a new community of friends.
Survivors include children, Andy (Janis), Glendale, AZ, Janice Raum (Darrell), Surprise, AZ, Steve (Pam), Rapid City and Sharon Kopp (Ed), Phoenix; step-children, Bill Ferguson (Lu), Hermosa, Bob Ferguson (Gina), Chadron, Christine Ferguson Murray (Steve), Denver and Brad Ferguson (Caryn), Saratoga, WY; his wife, Delores; one sister, Jane; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter-in-law, Elaine; and a sister-in-law, Lenus.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron followed by a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends at the Country Kitchen banquet room in Chadron.
A memorial will be established to Storybook Island.
Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
