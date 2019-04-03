Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Charles "Fred" Fisher, 82, died March 29, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 12, at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Neb.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City, S.D.

Celebrate
the life of: Fisher, Charles 'Fred'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments