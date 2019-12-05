RAPID CITY | Harold Arthur "Hal" Fisk passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Fountain Springs Nursing Facility in Rapid City. He was 92 years old.
Born March 13, 1927 in Douglass, KS, Hal was the only child of Hazel June (Kirby) and Leslie Arthur Fisk. When Hal was 10 years old his mother died, and he lived with relatives for a short time after that. Hal spent his early teens living at the Omaha Masonic Home for Boys. In 1942, the Home expanded, adding a farm which offered many new experiences for Hal. During that time Hal and some of the older boys were allowed to live on the farm to help the manager tend crops and plant trees. Hal recalled being the first boy to live on the farm and especially enjoyed driving the tractor.
When he was 18 years old, Hal joined the Navy and was stationed at Sampson, NY. After completing basic training with Company 208 in April 1945, he served as a Machinist’s Mate 3 until he finished his service commitment. After leaving the military, Hal was employed at Northwestern Bell in Omaha, NE, for a short time before transferring to Sioux Falls.
Hal married Edna Mae Nanson on May 14, 1950 at Benton Lutheran Church in Crooks, SD. Shortly after their wedding, the couple moved to Rapid City, where they began raising their family of six children. They were married for 65 years before Edna’s passing in 2015.
Hal was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, family vacations, and numerous family reunions. On Jan. 21, 1983, Hal retired from Northwestern Bell after 36 years of service with the company. Following his retirement, he and Edna moved to a log home, which they built together in Hill City, before moving back to Rapid City in 1999.
Hal and Edna joined Faith Lutheran Church in January of 1959 and were lifelong members. They also volunteered their time on numerous community service projects with the Telephone Pioneers.
Hal is survived by his children, Denise Ispas of Rocklin, CA, Cindy (Michael) Small of Citrus Heights, CA, Sheryl (John) Aldridge, Bruce (Jodie) Fisk, and Janice (Rich) Horton, all of Rapid City; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gloria Brewster; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; daughter, Kathy (Mitch) Morris of Rapid City; step-granddaughter, Kalli Morris of Colorado Springs, CO; his parents, Leslie and Hazel; and his stepmother, Vi Fisk.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Faith Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will follow services. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established by the family.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
