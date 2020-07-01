Fitzner, Danny R.
Fitzner, Danny R.

RAPID CITY | Danny Ray Fitzner, 48, died June 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life, with family present, will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, at Kirk Funeral Home.

