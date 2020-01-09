Flack, Mary E.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. | Mary E. Flack, 84, died Jan. 5, 2020 at home.
She was the wife of Robert W. Flack. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2019. Born in Bristol, RI, she was the daughter of the late John & Mary (Mello) Andrade.
From 1990-1995 she was the owner/operator of the former Curiosity Handcraft Shoppe. In the 1970s she was employed in the customer service department of the former Hess’s Department Store in the Richland Mall. She was an oil painter and a member of the Bucks County Art League. She was also a member of the Upper Bucks Senior Center and enjoyed playing BINGO. She was a world traveler including traveling the three continents Africa, Asia and Europe and especially enjoyed her travels with her dear friend Janet Bracalente for equestrian shows. In addition to horses Mary loved all creatures great and small.
She was also a member of the Upper Bucks Sertoma Club and Sertoma International and a former member of the Quakertown Community Singers. She was a member of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Quakertown, where she was active in the Women’s of St. Isidore’s, the church choir, a church lector and the parish center food bank. Mary was known as a selfless giver — never looking to receive only to give.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Joyce E. Flack (Mark Livingston), Robert W. Flack II (Nancy), Patricia M. Parsons (Richard), Alison R. Schaffer (Scott), Michael P. Flack (Kelly), and Brian W. Flack (Rebekah); 10 grandchildren, Krista, Jacqueline, Timothy, Christopher, Elizabeth, Adessa, Wesley, Scott, II, Anna, & Ethan; five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Gavin, Chase, Jon, & Mia; two sisters, Angela A. Burke and Elizabeth L. Usher (Richard); a brother, Dr. John R. Andrade (Paula); and sister-in-law, June Andrade.
She was predeceased by a brother, Gilbert Andrade; and a brother-in-law, James Burke.
A Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. EST today at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Upper Bucks Sertoma c/o John Mininger, 2605 Allentown Road, Quakertown, PA 18951 or to the Upper Bucks Senior Center, P.O. Box 46, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (crstrunk.com).
