Flack, Mary E.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. | Mary E. Flack, 84, died Jan. 5, 2020 at home.

She was the wife of Robert W. Flack. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2019. Born in Bristol, RI, she was the daughter of the late John & Mary (Mello) Andrade.

From 1990-1995 she was the owner/operator of the former Curiosity Handcraft Shoppe. In the 1970s she was employed in the customer service department of the former Hess’s Department Store in the Richland Mall. She was an oil painter and a member of the Bucks County Art League. She was also a member of the Upper Bucks Senior Center and enjoyed playing BINGO. She was a world traveler including traveling the three continents Africa, Asia and Europe and especially enjoyed her travels with her dear friend Janet Bracalente for equestrian shows. In addition to horses Mary loved all creatures great and small.

She was also a member of the Upper Bucks Sertoma Club and Sertoma International and a former member of the Quakertown Community Singers. She was a member of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Quakertown, where she was active in the Women’s of St. Isidore’s, the church choir, a church lector and the parish center food bank. Mary was known as a selfless giver — never looking to receive only to give.