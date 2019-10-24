{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Matthew Richard Flagler, 32, died Oct. 20, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25, at Believers Fellowship Church.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments