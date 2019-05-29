{{featured_button_text}}

VALE | Chris Flaigg, 31, died May 25, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

the life of: Flaigg, Chris
