Flanery, Emma V.

RAPID CITY | Emma V. Flanery, 93, died May 3, 2020.

Christian funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Inurnment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Milbank, SD.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

