RAPID CITY | John Delbert Flaschberger, born March 9, 2007, passed away on Aug. 12, 2018, surrounded by his family. John died unexpectedly from severe pressure and fluid buildup on the brain at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
John is survived by his parents, Leo and Kathryn Flaschberger; and his sister Dominique Flaschberger.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 25, at St. Isaac Jogues, 221 Knollwood Dr., with a potluck following at the Mother Butler Center.
