RAPID CITY | John Flohr, 90, died Nov. 12, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 17, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 18, at the church.

Burial with Military Honors will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

