MIDLAND | Austin Flom, 33, died Sept. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sept. 26, at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, at the Midland Cemetery. Celebration of Life services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Midland Food & Fuel.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

