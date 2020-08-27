 Skip to main content
Flores, Danielle J.
Flores, Danielle J.

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Danielle Jane Kranz Flores, 28, died Aug. 19, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation prior at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

