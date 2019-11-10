{{featured_button_text}}

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Barry L. Floyd, 71, died Nov. 7, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12, at the Crook County Central Office Gymnasium.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance

