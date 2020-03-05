Flynn Jr., Harold
Flynn Jr., Harold

RAPID CITY | Harold Allen Flynn Jr., 40, died Feb. 28, 2020.

One-night wake begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. services on Monday, March 9, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the church.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Mar 9
First Night Wake Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
5:00PM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
Haines Ave
RAPID CITY, SD 57770
Mar 10
Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
Haines Ave
RAPID CITY, SD 57770
