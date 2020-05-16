Flynn, Peggy L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Peggy L. Flynn, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia.

Peggy was born on Sept. 27, 1952 in Mobridge to John and Emilia Singer. She graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1970. She attended National College of Business in Rapid City, graduating in 1971.

She married Walter "Bill" Flynn on Oct. 2, 1981. They had one son, John James "JJ". They lived in Rapid City and Timber Lake for many years.

Peggy worked many different jobs in finance and she worked as the Director of Equalization in Timber Lake for 12 years before she moved to Whitewood.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted member of her church and would help anyone in need. She was a very kind and thoughtful person.

Peggy is survived by her son, JJ (Sarah); grandchildren, Mila, Bailey, Conor, and Kyrah; sister, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Fern; nieces, Missy, Camille, and Becky; and nephews, Larry and Deron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; brother, Don; and brother-in-law, Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

