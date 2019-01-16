Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDLAND | Vern Foland, 94, died Jan. 14, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 19, at First Lutheran Church in Philip. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Celebrate
the life of: Foland, Vern
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments