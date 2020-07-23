Fonder, Marvel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Marvel Fonder, 86, died July 15, 2020.

A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Black Hills Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, July 30, at Valley View Cemetery in Browns Valley, MN.

