Fonder, Marvel

STURGIS | Marvel Fonder, 86, died July 15, 2020.

A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Black Hills Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, July 30, at Valley View Cemetery in Browns Valley, MN.

Black Hills Funeral Home

